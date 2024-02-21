Top track

Majesty

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Apashe - Milano

Magazzini Generali
Wed, 21 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsMilano
€29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Majesty
Got a code?

Event information

Apashe, di origine belga, oggi residente in Canada, è un artista noto per il suo approccio alla musica elettronica. Combina la purezza delle sue composizioni orchestrali sinfoniche con la crudezza della musica elettronica e i sentori di hip-hop e basso, cr Read more

Presentato da ALL THINGS LIVE ITALY.

Lineup

Apashe

Venue

Magazzini Generali

Via Pietrasanta, 16, 20141 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1000 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.