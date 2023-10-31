Top track

Pat Earrings

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

CASISDEAD: Live

Rough Trade East
Tue, 31 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £14.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Pat Earrings
Got a code?

About

Rough Trade East is very excited to present an in-store live performance from CASISDEAD. This unique event celebrates the release of his long-awaited debut album 'Famous Last Words' released via XL Recordings.

Famous Last Words is a fully realised expansi Read more

Presented by Rough Trade.

Venue

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.