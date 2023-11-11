DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

M.A.P Fundraiser - Logic1000, TAAHLIAH, Shampain

The Cause at 60 Dock Road
Sat, 11 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This Saturday, we will now dance at The Cause to raise funds for M.A.P (Medical Aid for Palestinians), as we respond to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza by aiding those working on the ground.

The artists for this event will play on as planned:

-...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Columbo Group.

Lineup

Logic1000, TAAHLIAH, Shampain

Venue

The Cause at 60 Dock Road

60 Dock Road, Newham, London, E16 1YZ, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

