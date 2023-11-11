DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
"After an amazing year in London with our Phonox residency and takeover at Maiden Voyage, we are going bigger. We are taking our ultimate DJs with us for our biggest rave yet in East London's iconic venue, The Cause. This has been a favourite venue of ours
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.