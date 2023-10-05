Top track

Eleni Drake - Pink Pools

JMG Nights

Doña
Thu, 5 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Jozana Music Group is a Black-owned female-led music company.

JMG NIGHTS is all about championing astounding artists.

Join us at our next showcase!

Live performances by:

Eleni Drake

Ashaine White

DJ Big Beenz

See you there x x x

This is an 18+ even

Presented by Jozana Music Group.

Lineup

Ashaine White, Eleni Drake

Venue

Doña

Red Sequin Door, 92 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7NY, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

