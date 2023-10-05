DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Jozana Music Group is a Black-owned female-led music company.
JMG NIGHTS is all about championing astounding artists.
Join us at our next showcase!
Live performances by:
Eleni Drake
Ashaine White
DJ Big Beenz
See you there x x x
This is an 18+ even
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.