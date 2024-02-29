Top track

Astronaut

Uma

The Lexington
Thu, 29 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£12.10

About

Uma is a boundary-pushing musician hailing from Catalonia, Spain, whose upbringing in an environment of creativity and open-mindedness has deeply influenced her captivating sound. With a diverse range of musical influences and a passion for collaboration, Read more

Presented by Bird On The Wire.

Lineup

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

