Top track

Wata Igarashi - Pronom

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Owl Room Presents: Wata Igarashi, Ron Jackson, Sarah Myers, Mazi R.

The Owl Room
Sat, 11 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJWashington D.C.
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Wata Igarashi - Pronom
Got a code?

About

Wata Igarashi has developed a clear sound of his own. He brings together the euphoric and psychedelic, with his music standing out for its crystalline structures and shimmering intensity.

Igarashi’s distinctive take on techno is on display across a series...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Owl Room.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Wata Igarashi, Ron Jackson, Sarah Myers

Venue

The Owl Room

2007 14th Street Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20009, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.