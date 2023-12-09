DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pinched

The Courtyard Theatre
Sat, 9 Dec, 7:00 pm
TheatreLondon
From £13.75
Hot off a successful debut run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer, Pinched is a one-woman multimedia exploration of self-worth, body image, and introspection following an unhealthy relationship, through original music, devised movement, passionat Read more

Produced by A Pinch of Theatre, in association The Courtyard Theatre.

The Courtyard Theatre

Bowling Green Walk, 40 Pitfield St, London N1 6EU

Doors open6:15 pm

