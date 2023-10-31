DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Vibenus x Tunnel Club

Tunnel Club
Tue, 31 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJMilano
From €11
Get ready to dive into an electrifying HALLOWEEN with rhythm of unity, diversity, and empowerment!
Join us on October 31st at Tunnel Club in Milan as we unveil the inaugural event of VIBENUS! 🚀

Our line up will curate an unforgettable electronic & tech

Tunnel Club Milan

Scola, Virgi Nou, Dario Zagarella

Tunnel Club

Via Giovanni Battista Sammartini, 30, 20125 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

