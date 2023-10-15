DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

WOM Radio Café Summer Closing Party

Wom Radio Café
Sun, 15 Oct, 1:00 pm
Soul Central presents Days of Disco for WOM Radio Café Closing Summer Party.

A carefully curated lineup brought to you by Soul Central featuring DJs Chrissy Meraki, Rob Corriette, Mikey Brain, Harry Charles, Adam Wilson, Roger Rom, Aleks Sputnik, Cosmic B Read more

Organizado por Feijão Productions.

Wom Radio Café

Carrer Des Riu, 07840 Santa Eulària des Riu, Balearic Islands, Spain
Doors open1:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.