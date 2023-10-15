DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Soul Central presents Days of Disco for WOM Radio Café Closing Summer Party.
A carefully curated lineup brought to you by Soul Central featuring DJs Chrissy Meraki, Rob Corriette, Mikey Brain, Harry Charles, Adam Wilson, Roger Rom, Aleks Sputnik, Cosmic B
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.