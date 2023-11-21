DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Felix Ames: The Speak Easy tour

The Sun Rose
Tue, 21 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Milwaukee-born singer, songwriter, performer, and designer FELIX AMES relays raw and relatable experiences back to listeners over a simmering soul soundtrack accented by R&B drip, alternative eloquence, and a hint of jazz fluidity. He candidly sings about Read more

Presented by The Sun Rose

Lineup

Felix Ames

Venue

The Sun Rose

8430 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
125 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.