DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Propaganda Manchester is coming back to Manchester on Friday 13th October and will be your Friday host every 2nd and 4th Friday of the month! They know how to kick off a party in style and this is no exception. Who's ready for the best in cutting-edge indi
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.