DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bass Command Presents: NURKO

Mission Nightclub
Thu, 16 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJNew York
The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

There are few artists in the global dance music scene capable of delivering incredible, narrative driven bass-heavy selection paired with an intricate and precise skillset full of cutting edge production expertise like that of Nurko. With releases on Proxi Read more

Presented by EMW Music Group

Lineup

Nurko

Venue

Mission Nightclub

229 West 28th Street, New York City, New York 10001, United States
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.