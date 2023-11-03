Top track

Kizuna AI - Again (Moe Shop Remix)

Synergy 西 (Synergy West)

Don Quixote
Fri, 3 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
About

Attack The Music is bringing Synergy west, and is kicking off their winter with ‘Synergy 西’ a killer line-up of talent, featuring:

Syntho, RAIF, Moe Shop, 2TD, and a special guest from Japan.

We’re bringing the Japanese club experience to LA with the syn Read more

Presented by Attack the Music

Lineup

Syntho, Moe Shop, 2TD

Venue

Don Quixote

2811 E Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90023, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

