Top track

Brin - Complete

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Brin + Kai Orion

Eagle Room
Thu, 12 Oct, 8:00 pm
DJMiami
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Brin - Complete
Got a code?

About

The majestic Eagle Room.

Guestlist & Table Reservations only.

For Table Reservations visit https://eagleroom.club

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Deep Playa.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

brin, kai orion

Venue

Eagle Room

2727 Indian Creek Drive, Miami Beach, Florida 33140, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.