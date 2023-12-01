DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Friday 1st December will be a night of House, Hip Hop, Reggaeton & Grime supplying the grooves on the Middle Floor! You can claim a Free Ticket that grants you free entry before 1am, Entry after will be £10. *******
Egg London is a strictly 18+ venue
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.