Halloween Break

Concorde Atlantique
Sat, 21 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
€9.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Prêts pour une soirée spéciale HALLOWEEN ? RDV le Samedi 21 Octobre au Concorde Atlantique pour une édition pleine de SURPRISES et d’HORREUR !

AU PROGRAMME

Sortez votre meilleur DÉGUISEMENT spécial HALLOWEEN

Distribution gratuite de GOODIES d’Halloween Read more

Présenté par Student Break.

Venue

Concorde Atlantique

23 Quai Anatole France, 75007 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm

