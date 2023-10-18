DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Chunky - Stagione 3

ARCI Tavola Tonda
Wed, 18 Oct, 9:00 pm
TheatrePalermo
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Chunky, la stand-up comedy condotta da Salvo di Paola & Roberto Anelli, ritorna con la nuova stagione ad Arci Tavola Tonda. Ospite della serata TRIANA.

Ingresso riservato ai soci Arci.

All ages

Presentato da Tavola Tonda APS.

ARCI Tavola Tonda

Via Paolo Gili 4, 90138 Palermo Palermo, Italy
Doors open8:45 pm
99 capacity

