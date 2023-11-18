DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
☕️ 🥐 AUTUMN EDITION
Increase the Groove revient le 18 Novembre avec sa formule Café Croissant, de 6h30 à 23h00 ! De quoi fêter ce début d'automne dans les règles de l’art avec un line up de qualité : Poggio - Massai - Nemo Vachez - Marabou - Taieb Chekir
