Café Croissant ± Poggio, Massaï, Nemo Vachez, etc

DOCK B
Sat, 18 Nov, 6:00 am
GigsParis
From €11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

☕️ 🥐 AUTUMN EDITION

Increase the Groove revient le 18 Novembre avec sa formule Café Croissant, de 6h30 à 23h00 ! De quoi fêter ce début d'automne dans les règles de l’art avec un line up de qualité : Poggio - Massai - Nemo Vachez - Marabou - Taieb Chekir Read more

Presented by Les Docks de Pantin.

Venue

DOCK B

1 Place de la Pointe, 93500 Pantin, France
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 am

