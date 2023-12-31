DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gimme Gimme Disco - The NYE 2024 Disco Ball (Open Bar)

Le Poisson Rouge
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 8:00 pm
PartyNew York
$95.02
About

Gimme Gimme Disco - The NYE 2024 Disco Ball (Open Bar) - Live at LPR on Sunday, December 31st, 2023

All tickets include a 5-hour premium open bar (9:00 PM - 2:00 AM) and a champagne toast at Midnight.

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

8:00 PM...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Gimme Gimme Disco

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

