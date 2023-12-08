DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nemo + Simia

IBOAT
Fri, 8 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
From €8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Nemo

Sincère, direct, alliant fougue de la jeunesse et conscience d'un monde où le chaos n'est jamais très loin, Nemo nous fait danser et pleurer en même temps et surtout nous fait croire en l'avenir et en cette génération prête à exploser. NEVERSTOPTHERA

Présenté par BLONDE VENUS.

Lineup

Venue

IBOAT

Bassin à Flot n°, 1 Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux
Doors open7:30 pm

