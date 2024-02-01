Top track

Pierced from Within

Suffocation

Ô Totem Live
Thu, 1 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLyon
€27.40

About

Sounds Like Hell Productions, en accord avec Garmonbozia, présente

Février s'annonce brutal avec le grand retour à Lyon de l'un des pionniers du Death Metal technique, SUFFOCATION ! Le groupe américain présentera son très attendu neuvième album "Hymns fro

Présenté par Sounds Like Hell Productions.

Lineup

1
Organectomy, Sanguisugabogg, Enterprise Earth and 1 more

Venue

Ô Totem Live

9Bis Av. du Général Leclerc, 69140 Rillieux-la-Pape, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

