Elf Lyons performs a WIP of a brand new show. Traditional stand-up. No clowning. No weirdness. Nothing alternative. Absolutely none....
One of The 50 Funniest Comedians of the 21st Century - The Telegraph
"Praise her genius - and go"
★★★★★The Telegraph
