DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

We Are All Fosiils

Hot Box
Sat, 25 Nov, 5:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

EMJAYSESSIONS PRESENTS

Following a string of singles over the last couple of years, We Are All Fossils are set to release a new album entitled ‘Monologue Station’ at the end of the year. Including songs such as Mountains, None The Wiser & Cecilia which ha Read more

Presented by EMJAY SESSIONS

Lineup

We Are All Fossils

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.