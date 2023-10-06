Top track

Real Life

Dani Mack, Beauty Queen, Jake Tittle

Gold-Diggers
Fri, 6 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Real Life
About

dani mack, the moniker of Baylee Barrett, grew up in the small town of Lubbock, Texas. At the age of eighteen, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue her dream of becoming a musician. Her story is one you may, sadly, know well. She signed to a Grammy-nominated Read more

Presented by Gold-Diggers.

Lineup

Jake Tittle

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

