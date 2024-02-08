Top track

Voodoo Beach - DIE HAND

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Voodoo Beach "Wonderful Life" Record Release Show

Kantine am Berghain
Thu, 8 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Voodoo Beach - DIE HAND
Got a code?

About

Die Berliner Band Voodoo Beach existiert bereits einige Jahre in unterschiedlichen Besetzungen, dabei bilden Josephine Oleak als Schlagzeugerin und John-H. Karsten als Bassist ein eingespieltes Rhythmus- Duo. Im Jahr 2020 finden Voodoo Beach schließlich zu...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von dq agency.

Lineup

Voodoo Beach

Venue

Kantine am Berghain

Am Wriezener bhf 70, 10243 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.