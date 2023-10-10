DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Handcuff, Hot Stamp, Sabina Hellstrom

The Shacklewell Arms
Tue, 10 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

A serving of DIY punk, glam rock, and post-punk courtesty of Handcuff, Hot Stamp, and Sabina Hellstrom.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by LNZRT LTD.

Lineup

Hot Stamp, Handcuff

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.