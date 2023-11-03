DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
6PM DOORS // 8PM SHOWTIME // $37 ADVANCE (+ fees) // 21+
Often described as a Midwest Roxy Music, The 'Burbs have been making their unique punk-pop-art-dance records and performing off and on ever since the ‘Mpls Sound’ heyday.
Founded in 1977, The Subur
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.