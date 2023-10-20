DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Re Rewind - 90’s & 00’s House & Garage Classics!

Between The Bridges
Fri, 20 Oct, 7:00 pm
PartyLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We're moving our Saturday party to a Friday for a special one off rave to remember! Join us as we go Club Classic here at Between The Bridges, with our fabulous resident DJ’s giving you 4 hours off back to back House & Garage classics from the 90’s & 00’s! Read more

Presented by Between the Bridges Ltd.

Venue

Between The Bridges

The Queen's Walk, London SE1, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

