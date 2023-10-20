DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We're moving our Saturday party to a Friday for a special one off rave to remember! Join us as we go Club Classic here at Between The Bridges, with our fabulous resident DJ’s giving you 4 hours off back to back House & Garage classics from the 90’s & 00’s!
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.