Kinder present Cyberpunkers and Milé

Kindergarten
Sat, 28 Oct, 11:45 pm
DJBologna
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

More info soon

Questo è un evento 18+

Presentato da Kinder SRL.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Milé, Cyberpunkers, Milé

Venue

Kindergarten

Via Alfredo Calzoni 6, 40128 Bologna Bologna, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

