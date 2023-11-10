DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Robby Hoffman

Color Club Ballroom
Fri, 10 Nov, 8:00 pm
ComedyChicago
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
$15 plus taxes & fees

As a queer, ex-Chasidic, Canadian/American woman who writes and performs comedy, there is no one else like Robby Hoffman.

After a childhood in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, Robby began her career as a writer in Toronto, working on Barone Read more

Presented by Local Universe.

Lineup

Robby Hoffman

Venue

Color Club Ballroom

4146 North Elston Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

