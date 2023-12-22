DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Endorphinmachine

Brudenell Social Club
Fri, 22 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£15.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Prince Tribute Endorphinmachine have been smashing out tight funky Prince jams since 2005 and are now firmly established as one of the world’s leading purveyors of Prince’s stunning songs. All the hits and far more delivered by seasoned pro musicians who a Read more

JFK aka Live in Leeds Presents...

Lineup

Endorphinmachine

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.