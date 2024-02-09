Top track

Kiefer at Alcazar

Alcazar Live
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsRoma
€13.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Kiefer is a central figure in the diverse independent music scene of Los Angeles. His sound fuses various modalities of Black American Music, from jazz and R&B to hip-hop and electronic music.

Kiefer grew up in San Diego, California, immersed in jazz by h Read more

Presentato da Live Srl.

Lineup

Kiefer

Venue

Alcazar Live

Via Cardinale Merry del Val, 14b, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

