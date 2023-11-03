DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Deviates w/ Chaser and Fine Dining

Continental Room
Fri, 3 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsFullerton
$23.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Twenty years ago, Deviates were considered “the future of punk rock.” The South Bay band encapsulated everything that was right about Southern California’s late ’90s/early 2000s punk scene, and they seemed poised to explode after consecutive summers on the...

Presented by The Continental Room.

Lineup

Deviates, Chaser, Fine Dining

Venue

Continental Room

115 W Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA 92832, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

