Sampha + première partie

Cirque d'Hiver Bouglione
Thu, 7 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
From €35.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Chanteur, claviériste et producteur, le britannique Sampha Sisay se lance dans la musique à l’adolescence et se fait repérer à la faveur de son remix pour le titre « Basic Space » de The XX. Dès lors, sa renommée ne cesse de croître au fil de ses projets a...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Talent Boutique.

Lineup

Sampha

Venue

Cirque d'Hiver Bouglione

Cirque d'Hiver Bouglione, 110 rue Amelot, Paris, 75011, France
Doors open8:00 pm

