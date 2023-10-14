DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mucho Soul - Last Party of the Year

Grow
Sat, 14 Oct, 3:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

After another incredible summer of ‘Soul on the Canal Side’ Sessions, The Mucho Soul team return to Grow, Hackney for their final party of the year with Stu Patterson (Faith), DJ Fraggle (Poetic Funk) and former Scratch Pervert, DMC Team World Champion and Read more

Presented by Grow, Hackney.

Lineup

Mr. Thing, Stuart Patterson

Venue

Grow

Grow, 98C Main Yard, Wallis Rd, Hackney Wick, London E9 5LN
Doors open3:00 pm
300 capacity

