Got a code?

Fury - After Party Oficial

The Garage of The Bass Valley
Thu, 12 Oct, 11:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

AFTER PARTY OFICIAL DE FURY with Secret Guests.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by GMC WORLDWIDE PRODUCTIONS, S.L..

Venue

The Garage of The Bass Valley

Passatge Can Polític, 13, 08907 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open11:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.