Hot Gossip

Two Palms
Fri, 20 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
About

Brand new club night playing the hottest Y2K hits and more

Expect to hear Moloko// Sophie Ellis-Bextor// Whigfield// Deee-Lite// Touch & Go// Kylie// Britney// Madonna// Jamiroquai// Stardust// Fat Boy Slim// Basement Jaxx// The Chemical Brothers// The Ra Read more

Presented by Two Palms
Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open11:00 pm

