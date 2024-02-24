Top track

Jam Cruise 20 Official Pre-Party

Miami Beach Bandshell
Sat, 24 Feb, 6:00 pm
GigsMiami
From $48.41The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

GMP Live & Jam Cruise present: The Official Jam Cruise 20 Pre-Party

Join us as we kick off the Jam Cruise 20 festivities with a Pre Party under the palm trees at the Miami Beach Bandshell, featuring longtime Jam Cruise favorites, Karl Denson's Tiny Univer...

All ages
Presented by GMP Live
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Karl Denson's Tiny Universe, Cool Cool Cool, DJ Logic and 1 more

Venue

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141, USA
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

