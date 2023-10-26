Top track

Ashaine White - Right Here

Ashaine White

The Slaughtered Lamb
Thu, 26 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£9.18

About

Ashaine White's first headline show following her highly anticipated second project, "Ash,".

Ashaine White is a rising star in the UK music scene, already nominated for a 2022 Ivors Academy Rising Star award, she is one to watch. With a critically acclaim Read more

Presented by lo mgmt.
Lineup

Ashaine White, Sam Dotia

Venue

The Slaughtered Lamb

35 Great Sutton Street, Clerkenwell, London EC1V
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

