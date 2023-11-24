Top track

DJ Gigola - Gigi Groove

Quartiers Rouges invite Live From Earth

La Machine du Moulin Rouge
Fri, 24 Nov, 11:59 pm
PartyParis
About

Après une rentrée renversante avec le label français Maison Close, Quartiers Rouges se tourne vers un label et collectif d’artistes issu de l’autre capitale des musiques électroniques : Berlin. Si on vous dit MCR-T ou DJ Gigola ? Vous l’avez dans le mille, Read more

Présenté par La Machine du Moulin Rouge.

Lineup

3
ALCATRAZ, Bauernfeind, KRAMPF and 3 more

Venue

La Machine du Moulin Rouge

90 Boulevard de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

