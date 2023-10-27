DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Danse Macabre!

TEATRO OUT OFF
Fri, 27 Oct, 8:30 pm
TheatreMilano
From €12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Jacopo Jenna, artista che Danae segue da alcuni anni, indaga la percezione della danza e la coregorafia come una pratica estesa. Coreografo, performer e filmaker, laureato in Sociologia, ha collaborato in Europa con compagnie stabili e progetti di ricerca, Read more

Presentato da Circuito CLAPS
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

TEATRO OUT OFF

Via Mac Mahon 16, 20155 Milan Milan, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.