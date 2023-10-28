DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Haunting of Hell's Kitchen

HK Hall
Sat, 28 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
From $45.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

NYC'S BIGGEST HALLOWEEN PARTY IS BACK

DRESS CODE: Mandatory Costume Party

Bottle Packages: Upon request

NOTE: EVERYONE MUST HAVE A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET TO ENTER

All sales are final. Tickets are non-refundable.

A limited number of tables are availa Read more

Presented by Perreo Parrty, Stiven Mantilla Productions, ACG Productions, Vida Moderna, iBoatNYC.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

HK Hall

605 West 48th Street, New York City, New York 10036, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

