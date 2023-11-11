DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Saturday, November 11th
Koyo ("Would You Miss It?" Record Release Night Two)
Dead Heat
Scarab
Conservative Military Image
Somerset Thrower
Life Taken
@ Massapequa VFW Hall
191 Veterans Blvd, Massapequa NY
All Ages
6 PM
$20
This is an all ages e
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.