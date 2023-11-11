Top track

Koyo - Moriches

Koyo "Would You Miss It?" Record Release Night 2

Massapequa VFW Hall
Sat, 11 Nov, 6:00 pm
About

Saturday, November 11th

Koyo ("Would You Miss It?" Record Release Night Two)

Dead Heat

Scarab

Conservative Military Image

Somerset Thrower

Life Taken

@ Massapequa VFW Hall

191 Veterans Blvd, Massapequa NY

All Ages

6 PM

$20

This is an all ages e

Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.

Lineup

Koyo, Dead Heat, Scarab and 3 more

Venue

Massapequa VFW Hall

191 Veterans Boulevard, Massapequa, New York 11758, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

