Ben UFO | London

KOKO
Fri, 17 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £31.42The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Event information

Known for making the “experimental accessible”, Ben UFO is a British DJ, radio host and cofounder of the label Hessle Audio – home to artists such as Shanti Celeste, Pangaea and Call Super. His knowledge of multiple forms of bass music, from garage, jungle Read more

Presented by KOKO.

Lineup

Ben UFO

Venue

KOKO

1A Camden High St, London NW1 7JE
Doors open10:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

