Top track

I Am California

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

John Craigie

Bush Hall
Mon, 22 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

I Am California
Got a code?

About

Portland, OR-based singer, songwriter, and producer John Craigie adapts moments of solitude into stories perfectly suited for old Americana fiction anthologies. Instead of leaving them on dog-eared pages, he projects them widescreen in flashes of simmering Read more

Presented by FKP Scorpio.

Lineup

John Craigie, Maya de Vitry

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
450 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.