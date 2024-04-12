Top track

Antony Szmierek - Breeze

Antony Szmierek

Band on the Wall
Fri, 12 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£18.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Price includes a 75p venue restoration levy.

10+. Under 16s need to be accompanied by a responsible adult. I.D required.

Presented by Now Wave.

Lineup

Antony Szmierek

Venue

Band on the Wall

25 Swan St, The Northern Quarter, Manchester M4 5JZ
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

