Fruit Cocktail Lounge: Shira Maas

The Century Room
Sun, 8 Oct, 4:00 pm
$10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
($10 Tickets | 4pm Doors) ISpice up your autumn with Fruit Cocktail Lounge on Sunday October 8 at the Century Room!

Join your friends, family and community at Tucson's premiere LGBTQIA+ jazz cocktail party featuring the sensational Shira Maas on the micro Read more

Presented by The Century Room & Golden Gravy Productions

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open4:00 pm
100 capacity

