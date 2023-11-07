Top track

Erisy Watt - Nowhere Fast

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Erisy Watt with Will Fox

Gold-Diggers
Tue, 7 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Erisy Watt - Nowhere Fast
Got a code?

About

Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Erisy Watt released her second album "Eyes Like The Ocean" via American Standard Time in April 2022. Hailed by No Depression as “an exercise in what contemporary folk today sounds like at its peak”, Erisy's music reliabl Read more

Presented by Gold-Diggers.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Erisy Watt

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.