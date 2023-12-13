Top track

LUST FOR YOUTH

CAP10100
Wed, 13 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€13.80

About

Lust For Youth è un duo synth pop svedese/danese firmato per l'etichetta americana Sacred Bones Records.

Composto da Hannes Norrvide e Malthe Fischer, il gruppo ha pubblicato diversi album acclamati dalla critica,

ottenendo riconoscimenti per la loro dis

Presentato da CAP10100 - ASSOCIAZIONE TEATRALE ORFEO.

Lineup

Lust For Youth

Venue

CAP10100

Corso Moncalieri, 18, 10133 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

